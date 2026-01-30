Receiving Social Security Benefits? Discover Why You May Struggle to Get Help from Your Local Office.

Key Points

Cuts to the SSA workforce have made it more difficult for Americans to find the assistance they need.

The wait time for adults applying for Social Security has increased dramatically.

Professionals attempting to reach the SSA face the same frustrations as everyday citizens.

Whether you're retired or soon to be retired, you understand the important role Social Security benefits play in a retiree's life. For some, it's the only thing preventing them from falling into poverty. For others, retirement income fills the gaps in their monthly budget.

However, finding answers to your Social Security questions has become more difficult, following a sudden purge of federal workers in 2025. That purge ended with 7,000 fewer employees at the Social Security Administration (SSA), many of whom held frontline roles dealing with the public.

What could possibly go wrong?

There's no doubt that some businesses can handle restructuring better than others. When you're talking about an organization as large and important as the SSA, though, questions arise as to whether the cuts were either necessary or helpful. From birth, Social Security plays a part in American life. Beginning with issuing a Social Security number and culminating with retirement benefits, the SSA plays a role.

The challenges of serving 71 million people

According to the SSA, nearly 71 million people receive Social Security benefits. And at times, a portion of those people have questions, concerns, or immediate needs that must be addressed.

Kenneth Williams, president of the Dallas chapter of the Alliance for Retired Americans, told CBS News:

It's very concerning, if you think about it, even though they're not changing the law. If you take away the infrastructure that people need to access the benefits, that's going to have the same impact.

Impact on recipients

While a 12% cut in personnel may seem minor, it's typically been all hands on deck as the SSA supports the multitude of people and calls that come into their offices each day. Today, anyone seeking in-person help, language assistance, disability claims, or an appeal of an SSA decision can expect longer wait times.

"So, what we're seeing with our older adults applying for Social Security is that the wait time is double compared to even a few years ago," Julie Krawczyk, director of the Elder Financial Safety Center, told CBS.

As a result, Krawczyk said calls from seniors needing help with Social Security issues have risen by about 50%. It's no surprise, given how much more complicated processes have become. For example, simply changing an address now requires a recipient to call to make an in-person appointment.

In addition, working with the SSA means uploading a photo and completing several other steps to verify your identity. For some Social Security recipients -- including some seniors and those living with a disability -- navigating the process can be a challenge.

Many callers are advised to go online for help. When you're talking about Social Security recipients, though, there's always the possibility that a person doesn't have access to the internet or isn't confident about doing business online.

Time will tell whether the issues currently facing the average Social Security recipient will be ironed out. In the meantime, look for senior advocacy groups in your area and call to learn if they help with Social Security matters. No matter what happens, Social Security is likely to represent a large piece of your overall retirement plan.

