Receivers look to sell Australia's Avebury nickel mine by Christmas

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Insolvency firm KordaMentha plans to have sold the Avebury nickel mine in Tasmania by Christmas, a partner said on Monday, after the operation entered receivership following its failure to find alternative funding and repay debt to commodity trader Hartree Partners.

Australia's Mallee Resources, which owns and operates the mine, appointed receivers earlier this month. The mine in the western part of the Australian state continues to operate as normal, KordaMentha partner Scott Langdon said.

"We are going to run a sales process to kick off very shortly and we are hoping to have it concluded by Christmas," he told Reuters.

As part of the sales process, current supply agreements may be renegotiated, he said.

The company's largest shareholder, Hartree Partners, is a mid-tier commodities group best known for energy trading but that has been expanding into base metals concentrate trading.

Hartree had supplied $31 million in outstanding debt facilities according to a company statement in July.

Shareholders voted down a proposal that would have seen Hartree take a majority stake in the miner in return for an additional funding.

Reuters has contacted Hartree for comment.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sonali Paul and Stephen Coates )

