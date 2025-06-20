Receding War Clouds Lift CAC 40

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark ended its three-day losing streak as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East crisis boosted sentiment. The index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris has rallied more than half a percent in Friday's trading.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,600.52, adding 0.62 percent from the previous close of 7,553.45. The day's trading has been between 7,817.20 and 7,583.92.

With easing in geopolitical tensions, only 6 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline. Kering rallied 2.5 percent followed by ArcelorMittal that gained 1.9 percent. AXA and ACCOR, both added around 1.75 percent.

Teleperformance topped losses with a decline of 3.4 percent.

Amidst the dollar's weakness attributed to ebbing safe-haven demand, the EUR/USD rallied 0.23 percent to 1.1524. The pair ranged between 1.1535 and 1.1490. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up 0.04 percent to 0.8540. The EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.24 percent to 167.61.

Unlike its peers, bond yields in France eased 0.21 percent to 3.260 percent, versus the level of 3.267 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.276 percent and 3.229 percent.

