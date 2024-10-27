Recce Pharmaceuticals’ R327 Gel Shows Promising Trial Results

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals has announced promising interim results from its Phase II trial for the R327 Gel, a new anti-infective treatment for bacterial skin infections, including diabetic foot infections. The trial has shown that the gel is safe and effective, with all patients achieving complete cure or improvement, and no serious adverse events reported. This positive feedback supports Recce’s potential to address unmet medical needs in treating severe bacterial infections.

For further insights into AU:RCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.