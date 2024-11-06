News & Insights

Recce Pharmaceuticals Gains Momentum with Shareholder Support

November 06, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company’s innovative pipeline of synthetic anti-infectives, recognized by WHO and the FDA, promises to tackle antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral threats. With exclusive market rights for its flagship product R327, Recce is poised for growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

