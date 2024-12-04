Recce Pharmaceuticals Awaits Key Approval Announcement

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASX: RCE) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make a significant announcement regarding its Phase 3 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Infection Approval. The halt will remain until December 9, 2024, or until the announcement is released, creating anticipation among investors about the company’s future prospects.

