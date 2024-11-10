News & Insights

Stocks

Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 3 Trial in Indonesia

November 10, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals is set to begin a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in Indonesia for their RECCE 327 topical gel, targeting diabetic foot infections. This major development is backed by both the Australian and Indonesian governments, with potential market launch anticipated in 2026. Successfully completing the trial could open doors to broader markets in the Asia Pacific region, addressing a significant unmet need for effective diabetic foot infection therapies.

For further insights into AU:RCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.