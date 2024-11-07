Recap: Welltower Q3 Earnings

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its Q3 earnings on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Welltower beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $394.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.01 0.94 EPS Actual 1.11 1.05 1.01 0.96 0.92 Revenue Estimate 1.95B 1.89B 1.81B 1.75B 1.63B Revenue Actual 2.06B 1.82B 1.56B 1.75B 1.66B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Welltower management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.27 and $4.33 per share.

Overview of Competitors' Recent Earnings

As we analyze Welltower's earnings, it's important to contextualize its numbers by examining how it fares against its industry rivals, such as Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Health Care REIT, and National Health Investors.

Healthpeak Properties's earnings announcement on October 24, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.45 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.44, resulting in a 2.27% increase. Sabra Health Care REIT's earnings announcement on October 31, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.35 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.35, resulting in a 0.0% increase. The latest earnings report from National Health Investors on November 05, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $1.08, National Health Investors reported an EPS of $1.03, marking a -4.63% decrease. Insights into Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Welltower October 28, 2024 1.04 1.11 6.73% $130.57 $133.62 2.34% Healthpeak Properties October 24, 2024 0.44 0.45 2.27% $23.0 $22.66 -1.48% Sabra Health Care REIT October 31, 2024 0.35 0.35 0.0% $19.4 $19.78 1.96% National Health Investors November 05, 2024 1.08 1.03 -4.63% $76.73 $76.75 0.03%

Comparative Study: Estimated vs. Actual Peer Revenues

Below is a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Welltower's peers. This comparison gives insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Welltower 1.95B 2.06B 5.44% Healthpeak Properties 688.98M 700.40M 1.66% Sabra Health Care REIT 172.34M 178.00M 3.28% National Health Investors 79.21M 82.94M 4.72%

To track all earnings releases for Welltower visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.