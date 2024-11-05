Recap: Boyd Gaming Q3 Earnings

The Q3 earnings report for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was released on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Boyd Gaming beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $58.08 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.49 1.57 1.47 1.47 EPS Actual 1.52 1.58 1.51 1.66 1.36 Revenue Estimate 912.95M 909.06M 958.74M 930.47M 879.82M Revenue Actual 961.25M 967.51M 960.52M 954.41M 903.16M

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With Boyd Gaming's earnings data now available, it's crucial to gauge how its competitors, including PENN Entertainment, Golden Entertainment, and Inspired Entertainment, have been performing.

PENN Entertainment, earnings revealed on August 08, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $-0.26, PENN Entertainment exceeded expectations with an EPS of $-0.18, reflecting an increase of 30.77% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence The latest earnings report from Golden Entertainment on August 08, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $0.21, Golden Entertainment reported an EPS of $0.02, marking a -90.48% decrease. Inspired Entertainment's earnings on August 08, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.2 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.1, resulting in a 100.0% increase. Reviewing Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Boyd Gaming October 24, 2024 1.38 1.52 10.14% $64.31 $69.96 8.79% PENN Entertainment August 08, 2024 -0.26 -0.18 30.77% $18.72 $18.83 0.59% Golden Entertainment August 08, 2024 0.21 0.02 -90.48% $28.12 $27.42 -2.49% Inspired Entertainment August 08, 2024 0.10 0.20 100.0% $8.48 $8.39 -1.06%

Analysis of Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Boyd Gaming's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Boyd Gaming 912.95M 961.25M 5.29% PENN Entertainment 1.66B 1.66B 0.18% Golden Entertainment 174.60M 167.33M -4.16% Inspired Entertainment 74.41M 75.60M 1.6%

To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.