REC Silicon Secures USD 25 Million Loan for Growth

November 04, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) has released an update.

REC Silicon ASA has secured a USD 25 million short-term loan from Hanwha International LLC to support its capital needs until the commencement of ultra-high purity FBR product shipments. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from global trends in digitalization and energy storage, with plans to supply the US solar value chain and the battery industry. This financial move aligns with REC Silicon’s efforts to strengthen its market presence in the semiconductor industry.

