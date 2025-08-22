Markets

REC Silicon Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Drop

August 22, 2025 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF, REC.OL) reported second-quarter results on Friday with a narrowed loss despite decreased revenue.

The Norwegian silicon producer reported a decreased net loss of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share from loss of $50.7 million or $0.12 per share a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, loss was $9.1 million, compared to loss of $10.2 million a year ago. Loss per share from continuing operations, meanwhile, was flat with $0.02 last year.

EBIT loss of REC Silicon narrowed to $0.6 million from a loss of $4.4 million in the prior year.

EBIT margin was negative 3.2%, compared to negative 12.1% a year ago.

The EBITDA improved to $4.9 million from a loss of $1.5 million last year.

Coherently, EBITDA margin swung back to 24.4% from negative margin of 4.2% a year ago.

Revenue, meanwhile, decreased to $19.9 million from $36.4 million last year, mainly due to a decrease in sales volume of polysilicon.

Looking ahead, Kurt Levens, CEO of REC Silicon, said, "The Company's financial challenges continue due to lower-than-expected sales and pressure from operating expenses and interest payments. Negative impacts have also been felt from existing tariffs, channel inventories, project delays, and demand uncertainty from key markets and customers."

These factors are expected to continue to negatively impact revenues and cash flow.

Levens added that the need for additional capital is expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.