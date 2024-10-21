News & Insights

REC Silicon Faces Shipment Delays Amid Growth Plans

October 21, 2024 — 01:32 am EDT

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) has released an update.

REC Silicon ASA faces delays in the shipment of ultra-high purity polysilicon due to unforeseen customs procedures affecting the qualification process. The company is actively working with partners to expedite this process while positioning itself to leverage trends in digitalization and energy storage.

