REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 2.65

The average one-year price target for REC Silicon ASA (OTC:RNWEF) has been revised to 2.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 2.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.62 to a high of 2.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in REC Silicon ASA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNWEF is 0.06%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 9,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,933K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,414K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWEF by 10.39% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWEF by 12.68% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWEF by 12.13% over the last quarter.

JCRAX - ALPS holds 596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

