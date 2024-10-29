REC Silicon ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Results

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) has released an update.

REC Silicon ASA, a leading producer of high purity silicon materials, is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, with a videocast presentation and Q&A session available for interested investors. The company, listed on the Oslo stock exchange, highlights its extensive experience and production capacity, reinforcing its role in various technological sectors.

For further insights into RNWEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.