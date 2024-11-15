News & Insights

REC Silicon Advances in Semiconductor and Battery Sectors

November 15, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) has released an update.

REC Silicon ASA is making strides in the semiconductor and battery industries with the restart of its Moses Lake facility, aimed at producing ultra-high purity polysilicon. The company is navigating the qualification process for its products, which faced initial delays but is now progressing. This positions REC Silicon to capitalize on significant trends in energy and technology sectors.

