REC Silicon Advances in Semiconductor and Battery Sectors

REC Silicon ASA is making strides in the semiconductor and battery industries with the restart of its Moses Lake facility, aimed at producing ultra-high purity polysilicon. The company is navigating the qualification process for its products, which faced initial delays but is now progressing. This positions REC Silicon to capitalize on significant trends in energy and technology sectors.

