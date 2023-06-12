REC (NSE:RECLTD) Price Target Increased by 8.86% to 175.44

The average one-year price target for REC (NSE:RECLTD) has been revised to 175.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 161.16 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 257.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.03% from the latest reported closing price of 130.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in REC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RECLTD is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 125,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,192K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,676K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,076K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 5.33% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,960K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,267K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 1.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,536K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,178K shares, representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 12.42% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 7,797K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 6.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.