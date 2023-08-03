REC (NSE:RECLTD) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 185.44

The average one-year price target for REC (NSE:RECLTD) has been revised to 185.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 175.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.59% from the latest reported closing price of 194.35 / share.

REC Maintains 4.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in REC. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RECLTD is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 130,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,192K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,507K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,676K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 7.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,894K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 10.84% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,709K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,646K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RECLTD by 12.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

