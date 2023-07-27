Rec Close in Thursday Corn Trade

News & Insights

The corn market ended the day near the session lows on 4 3/4 to 7 cent losses. That left the Dec contract at a 6c gain for the week’s net move. September ’24 futures were fractionally higher at the close. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 314k MT of old crop corn was sold during the week that ended 7/27. That was inline with estimates, and compared to 237k MT last week and 150k MT during the same week last year. With the 411k MT shipped during the week, total commitments for the season were marked at 40.06 MMT. New crop sales were 335k MT for the week, leaving the total forward book at 4.87 MMT. 

The EIA reported ethanol output averaged 1.094m barrels per day for the week that ended 7/21. That was a 24k bpd increase for the week, and stocks were up by 62k barrels to 23.228 million.

 

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $5.33 1/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $5.75 3/4, down 8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $5.42 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.53 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

