Rebuking Trump over Iran, U.S. Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking the president after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran's retaliation last month raised fears of broader regional conflict.

As voting continued, the vote was 51-44 for the war powers resolution, which would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force. Trump has promised a veto.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

