Rebuilding Your Retirement Savings? This Classic Plan Is Back for 2023

One of the first rules of investing is to take a long-term view and not get caught up in the inevitable ups and downs that impact your portfolio’s short-term performance — especially when it comes to planning for retirement. For evidence, look at the recent performance of the classic “60-40” investment strategy of putting 60% of your money in stocks and 40% in bonds.

A portfolio with 60% of its money invested in U.S. stocks and 40% in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index has risen nearly 6% so far in 2023, according to Dow Jones Market Data cited by The Wall Street Journal. That advance came on top of a 5.3% increase during the 2022 fourth quarter.

The recent gains have helped investors recoup some of their losses from last year when the 60-40 portfolio declined 16% — its worst performance since 2008. The poor performance in 2022 brought into question the wisdom of continuing to rely on a 60-40 mix despite the steady returns it has produced over the decades.

As the WSJ noted, the 60-40 model produced average annual returns of 9.3% over a 35-year period ending in 2022. If you invested $10,000 in the 60-40 model in 1988, your investment would have ballooned to $180,000 after accounting for a yearly rebalance. That kind of return can go a long way toward funding a comfortable retirement.

The reason the model has proven so resilient is that stocks and bonds tend to run in opposite directions, providing a cushion no matter the investment environment. As Blackrock noted in a blog, when growth assets such as stocks sell off due to economic slowdowns, safer assets like bonds appreciate as investors seek stability. Since 1929, there have only been three years when bonds didn’t go up as stocks went down.

Likewise, when the bond market softens due to lower interest rates, stocks tend to go up — often at a rapid clip. Over the past three decades, the S&P 500 index has increased at a compound average growth rate of 10.7% a year, the Motley Fool reported. In 11 of those years the annual return was more than 20% — most recently in 2021, when the index gained 28.71%.

The S&P 500 is up about 8% in 2023, helping drive the rebound in the 60-40 strategy. Even so, some experts question whether the strategy is relevant in an ever-changing investment environment. This is especially true during periods of high inflation.

Inflation “poses a challenge to the traditional stock-bond portfolio,” Blackrock noted, while the diversifying nature of the stock-bond relationship makes rethinking traditional portfolios “more critical than ever.”

“The next evolution of portfolio construction may require rethinking classic asset allocations by adding alternative sources of diversification and return,” Blackrock added. “When looking for an alternative investment to rebuild portfolio resilience, we believe it should offer the potential for diversification, durability, and defensiveness.”

A 2021 blog from Goldman Sachs Asset Management noted that the 60-40 model can also go through extended dry spells in terms of producing returns. It pointed to the “lost decade” to begin the 2000s, in which a 60/40 portfolio “generated a meager 2.3% annual return” and investors would have lost value when accounting for inflation.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should abandon the 60-40 model altogether. For most investors it still makes sense, experts say, though you might not see the robust returns of decades past. Goldman Sachs suggested that investors” should at the very least recalibrate expectations.”

Todd Schlanger, a senior investment strategist at Vanguard, forecasts a 5.4% annualized 10-year median return for a globally diversified 60-40 strategy. If you are saving for retirement now, such a return can provide financial peace of mind.

“60-40 is used as a bellwether,” Schlanger told the WSJ. “That strategy we believe is an enduring one.”

