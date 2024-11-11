Rebranding of Hong Kong ChaoShang to Modern Innovative

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Ltd. (HK:2322) has released an update.

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Ltd. has rebranded itself as Modern Innovative Digital Technology Company Limited, effective October 21, 2024. The company’s stocks will now trade under the new name ‘MODERN INNO DT’ starting November 15, 2024, while the stock code ‘2322’ remains unchanged. Additionally, the company has updated its website to ‘http://www.midt.hk’.

