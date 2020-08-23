Rebound Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday weekend for the Islamic New Year, the Indonesia stock market had halted the six-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 150 points or 2.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,270-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on firm economic data from the United States. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 22.36 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 5,272.81 after trading between 5,268.51 and 5,327.32.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.72 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.81 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.23 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.46 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.05 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.69 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.24 percent, Timah fell 0.64 percent and Vale Indonesia, Astra Agro Lestari, Bank Negara Indonesia, Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks spent most of Friday in the green, picking up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 190.60 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 27,930.33, while the NASDAQ added 46.85 points or 0.42 percent to end at 11,311.80 and the S&P 500 rose 11.65 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,397.16. For the week, the Dow was flat, the NASDAQ soared 2.7 percent and the S&P gained 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after IHS Markit said U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in August. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in July.

Significant strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks. Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the sector higher, with the tech giant surging 5.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Oil prices tumbled on Friday as the latest Euro zone flash purchasing managers' index for August dented hopes of a V-shaped recovery from the bloc's deepest economic downturn on record. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents or 1.08 percent at $42.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.