Rebound Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 60 points or 4.3 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 4.80 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,335.72 after trading between 1,317.45 and 1,358.52. Volume was 21.005 billion shares worth 74.368 billion baht. There were 1,024 decliners and 506 gainers, with 415 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.25 percent, while Thailand Airport accelerated 2.51 percent, Asset World surged 6.56 percent, Banpu sank 1.41 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.90 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.45 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.93 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.52 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.43 percent, PTT perked 0.64 percent, PTT Exploration and Production advanced 0.94 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 2.42 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gave away 2.01 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.65 percent, TMB Bank soared 4.59 percent and Bangkok Expressway was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

