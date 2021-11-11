Rebound Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 470 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,450-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with support from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dropped 107.13 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 17,452.52 after trading between 17,403.48 and 17,527.18.

Among the actives, Mega Financial lost 0.59 percent, while CTBC Financial rose 0.21 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.46 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.98 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.43 percent, Hon Hai Precision declined 1.38 percent, Largan Precision added 0.48 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.31 percent, MediaTek shed 0.42 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.26 percent, Formosa Plastic tumbled 1.40 percent, Asia Cement climbed 1.12 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.21 percent and Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday and remained that way, while the Dow opened in the red and closed under pressure.

The Dow dropped 158.71 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,921.23, while the NASDAQ advanced 81.58 points or 0.52 percent to close at 15,704.28 and the S&P 500 rose 2.56 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,649.27.

The rebound by the NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday dragged the major averages down well off Monday's record closing highs.

A notable decline by shares of Disney (DIS) weighed on the Dow, with the entertainment giant slumping by 7.1 percent after its Q3 numbers missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

But overall trading activity was subdued as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid the Veterans Day holiday. While the stock markets were open as usual on the day, banks, federal offices and the bonds markets all remained closed.

Crude oil futures settled higher on as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or 0.3 percent at $81.59 a barrel.

