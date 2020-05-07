Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 60 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI remains just beneath the 1,930-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks, oil companies and industrials.

For the day, the index eased 0.15 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,928.61 after trading between 1,918.57 and 1,938.50. Volume was 762 million shares worth 7.2 trillion won. There were 527 gainers and 297 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.50 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.76 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.52 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.81 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.44 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.94 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.29 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.30 percent, POSCO dipped 0.28 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.24 percent, KEPCO rose 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motors slid 0.64 percent, Kia Motors was down 0.51 percent and SK Hynix and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.

The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.

Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

