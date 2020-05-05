Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Children's Day, the South Korea stock market had snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 60 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,900-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financials, oil and chemical companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 52.19 points or 2.68 percent to finish at 1,895.37 after trading between 1,894.29 and 1,918.66. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 549 decliners and 312 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 2.45 percent, while KB Financial tanked 5.04 percent, Hana Financial crashed 4.53 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 3.00 percent, LG Electronics added 0.55 percent, Samsung SDI was down 3.15 percent, SK Hynix lost 3.23 percent, LG Chem plunged 4.38 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 9.05 percent, S-Oil lost 2.57 percent, SK Innovation fell 1.63 percent, POSCO retreated 3.25 percent, SK Telecom shed 1.42 percent, KEPCO declined 4.40 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 2.24 percent and Kia Motors slid 3.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

