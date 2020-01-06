Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,155-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders suspect the geopolitical concerns in the Middle East may be overdone - while surging crude oil prices also offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 21.39 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 2,155.07 after trading between 2,149.95 and 2,164.42. Volume was 587.5 million shares worth some 5.1 trillion won. There were 783 decliners and 101 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.52 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.17 percent, Hana Financial declined 2.07 percent, LG Electronics was down 1.69 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.29 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.21 percent, POSCO sank 2.53 percent, SK Telecom dropped 1.07 percent, KEPCO plunged 2.30 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.24 percent and Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but bounced higher to finish in the green.

The Dow added 68.50 points or 0.24 percent to 28,703.38, while the NASDAQ gained 50.70 points or 0.56 percent to 9.071.46 and the S&P 500 rose 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to 3,246.28.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets. Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.