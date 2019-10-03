Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for National Foundation Day, the South Korea stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 20 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,030-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on a technical rebound, with bargain hunting expected. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index plunged 40.51 points or 1.95 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,031.91 after peaking at 2,058.23. Volume was 406 million shares worth 3.8 trillion won. There were 650 decliners and 182 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 1.65 percent, while KB Financial shed 1.53 percent, Hana Financial lost 1.58 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.56 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.30 percent, LG Display cratered 3.56 percent, Samsung SDI was down 2.22 percent, SK Hynix sank 3.06 percent, POSCO plunged 2.87 percent, SK Telecom fell 1.67 percent, KEPCO plummeted 2.69 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 3.02 percent and Kia Motors skidded 1.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early volatility on Thursday to move mostly higher - offsetting the steep losses from the previous two sessions.

The Dow added 122.42 points or 0.47 percent to 26,201.04, while the NASDAQ rose 87.02 points or 1.12 percent to 7,872.27 and the S&P 500 gained 23.02 points or 0.80 percent to 2,910.63.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

Confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates also contributed to the rebound, as traders digested a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service growth slowed by more than expected in September.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, extending losses to an eighth straight session, amid rising possibilities of a drop in near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $52.45 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly two months.

