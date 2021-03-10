Rebound Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 95 points or 3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,080-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and properties, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 28.81 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 3,079.72 after trading between 3,072.53 and 3,108.29. Volume was 2.91 billion shares worth 1.71 billion Singapore dollars. There were 241 decliners and 234 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT increased 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand tanked 1.52 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.48 percent, City Developments skidded 1.18 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.59 percent, DBS Group plummeted 3.40 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.16 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 0.76 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust declined 1.00 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 1.10 percent, SATS fell 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines plunged 1.69 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.71 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.72 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.52 percent, SingTel rose 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage gained 0.68 percent, United Overseas Bank tumbled 1.32 percent, Wilmar international advanced 0.76 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 4.55 percent and Dairy Farm International, SembCorp Industries, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

