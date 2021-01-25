Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after halting the six-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 40 points or 2.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with tech and oil shares likely to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and industrials, although support from the glove makers limited the downside.

For the day, the index dropped 20.12 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 1,576.62 after trading between 1,575.88 and 1,601.54. Volume was 7.485 billion shares worth 5.166 billion ringgit. There were 1,119 decliners and 231 gainers.

Among the actives, Supermax surged 7.20 percent, while Dialog Group plummeted 7.06 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 6.12 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 5.52 percent, Press Metal tanked 4.60 percent, Top Glove spiked 4.32 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 3.52 percent, Genting skidded 3.25 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 3.08 percent, Axiata declined 2.60 percent, MISC surrendered 2.50 percent, RHB Capital sank 2.06 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.67 percent, Public Bank shed 1.66 percent, Maybank lost 1.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Sime Darby both fell 1.33 percent, Telekom Malaysia slid 0.83 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.69 percent, Digi.com was down 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.09 percent and Sime Darby Plantations was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks fluctuated throughout the trading day on Monday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow fell 36.98 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,960.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 92.93 points or 0.69 percent to end at a record 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 3,855.36.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came as traders expressed optimism about upcoming earnings from big-name tech companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the other hand, the drop by the Dow came as American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) slipped ahead of their quarterly results.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports of growing Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid expectations of a drop in crude supplies following reports that oil exports have been halted at some Libyan ports due to a dispute over wages. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.50 or 1 percent at $52.77 a barrel.

