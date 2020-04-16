Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 2.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,385-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the plantations and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 1.26 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,386.53 after trading between 1,378.30 and 1,398.53. Volume was 4.811 billion shares worth 2.660 billion ringgit. There were 624 gainers and 254 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby plummeted 3.19 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 3.08 percent, Maxis surged 3.02 percent, Genting tanked 1.83 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.79 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 1.38 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.27 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 0.99 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.89 percent, Maybank dropped 0.79 percent, MISC advanced 0.76 percent, Public Bank collected 0.63 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.48 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.39 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.37 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.31 percent, Top Glove fell 0.30 percent, CIMB Group slid 0.28 percent, IOI Corporation was down 0.26 percent, Sime Darby Plantation eased 0.20 percent and IHH Healthcare, Tenaga Nasional and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

