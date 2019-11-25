Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the plantations and a mixed performance from the financial shares.

For the day, the index dipped 5.49 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,591.35 after trading between 1,588.72 and 1,596.30. Volume was 2.5 billion shares worth 1.5 billion ringgit. There were 549 decliners and 337 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby plummeted 2.13 percent, while Genting Malaysia plunged 1.87 percent, Genting tumbled 1.65 percent, RHB Capital surged 1.40 percent, Axiata skidded 1.38 percent, Maxis dropped 1.13 percent, Press Metal jumped 1.06 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.89 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.87 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.78 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 0.75 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals slid 0.42 percent, Tenaga Nasional dipped 0.29 percent, Maybank collected 0.23 percent, Top Glove was down 0.22 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.18 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Hong Leong Bank both rose 0.12 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.08 percent and Digi.com and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

