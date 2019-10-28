Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Deepavali, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Friday following losses from the industrials, support from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 1.11 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,570.00 after trading between 1,567.90 and 1,573.15. Volume was 2.1 billion shares worth 1.4 billion ringgit. There were 429 decliners and 322 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations surged 1.69 percent, while Genting Malaysia soared 1.31 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.24 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 1.15 percent, Maxis plunged 1.09 percent, Axiata tumbled 0.93 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 0.71 percent, CIMB Group and Hong Leong Financial both skidded 0.60 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.46 percent, Press Metal sank 0.42 percent, Genting shed 0.35 percent, MISC lost 0.24 percent, Public Bank collected 0.21 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.14 percent, Petronas Chemicals slid 0.13 percent, Maybank eased 0.12 percent, PPB Group rose 0.11 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Sime Darby, Hartalega Holdings, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, AMMB Holdings and Digi.com all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

