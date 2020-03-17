Rebound Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, plunging more than 450 points or 10 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,455-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with markets expected to see a technical rebound after days of heavy selling over coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourse are also tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 233.91 points or 4.99 percent to finish at 4,456.75 after trading between 4,447.96 and 4,698.04.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 6.94 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 6.75 percent, Bank Central Asia retreated 6.99 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 6.82 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia declined 6.86 percent, Indosat sank 6.96 percent, Indocement plunged 6.90 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 6.74 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 4.67 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 6.73 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 6.74 percent, Timah was down 6.88 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday but moved sharply higher on the day, partly offsetting the huge losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 1,048.86 points or 5.20 percent to end at 21,237.38, while the NASDAQ jumped 430.19 points or 6.23 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6.00 percent to finish at 2,529.19.

The rally on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp decline seen on Monday when the Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said during a press briefing that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately." Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected decrease in retail sales in February, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production rebounded more than anticipated last month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence weakened more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a fresh four-year low amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75 or 6.1 percent at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

