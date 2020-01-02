Rebound Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,285-point plateau although it's expected to find its footing on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 15.96 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 6,283.58 after trading between 6,263.68 and 6,317.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.25 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 0.98 percent, Bank Central Asia was up 0.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.96 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.23 percent, Indosat skidded 1.37 percent, Indocement tumbled 2.63 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.67 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.63 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.55 percent and Timah, Aneka Tambang and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.