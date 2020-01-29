Rebound Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,100 points or 3.3. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,160-point plateau although bargain hunters figure to boost the market on Thursday after heavy selling a day earlier.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board as it caught up on the heavy selling it missed during the Lunar New Year break.

For the day, the index plummeted 789.01 points or 2.82 percent to finish at 27,160.63 after trading between 27,101.54 and 27,333.30.

Among the actives, Hang Lung Properties cratered 6.67 percent, while Sands China plummeted 5.57 percent, CITIC plunged 5.28 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 5.17 percent, CNOOC skidded 4.45 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 4.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 3.91 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 3.59 percent, New World Development sank 3.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 3.35 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 3.32 percent, China Mobile fell 3.01 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 2.93 percent, AIA Group dipped 2.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 2.58 percent, WH Group was down 2.26 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 1.18 percent and Tencent Holdings eased 0.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In November, imports were worth HKD385.44 billion and exports were at HKD359.27 billion for a trade deficit of HKD26.17 billion.

