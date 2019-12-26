Rebound Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the two-day break for Christmas, the Hong Kong stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 100 points or 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,860-point plateau and it's likely to open higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index fell 42.20 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 27,864.21 after trading between 27,792.66 and 27,921.29.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 1.72 percent, while WH Group surged 1.14 percent, Sands China soared 1.13 percent, Wharf Real Estate plunged 0.97 percent, China Mobile spiked 0.86 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 0.70 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 0.64 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 0.48 percent, BOC Hong Kong declined 0.36 percent, CNOOC sank 0.32 percent, AAC Technologies accelerated 0.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.27 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 0.26 percent, AIA Group advanced 0.25 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.22 percent, CITIC fell 0.19 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.13 percent and Sino Land, China Petroleum and Chemical and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

