Rebound in banks, trade sentiment boosts FTSE 100; Metro Bank plummets

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

Blue-chip financial stocks bounce back

U.S.-China trade sentiment also supports market mood

Metro Bank falls after ditching bond issue

Close Brothers slips after results, CEO departure

Sept 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 moved higher on Tuesday, bolstered by financial stocks that rebounded from a sharp sell-off in the previous session and good news that U.S.-China trade talks would resume next month, while small-cap Metro Bank sank after scrapping a bond issuance.

The main index .FTSE added 0.2% by 0706 GMT. However, the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC shed 0.3%, ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

Mid-caps were dragged lower by a 4.7% drop in merchant bank Close Brothers CBRO.L after its annual profit fell and it said Chief Executive Officer Preben Prebensen would leave.

Among smaller stocks, Metro Bank MTRO.L sank 12% as the troubled lender ditched a 250-million pound bond issue on Monday after failing to attract investors, while ad agency M&C Saatchi SAA.L slid 8% after warning annual profit would fall 5%-10% below estimates.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

