Rebound Expected For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,050-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following upbeat guidance from the FOMC. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology and chemical companies, while the finance and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 19.67 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,047.50 after trading between 3,027.20 and 3,069.57. Volume was 803 million shares worth 13.2 trillion won. There were 430 decliners and 409 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.85 percent, while KB Financial skidded 0.98 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.55 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.60 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.36 percent, Naver lost 0.52 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.82 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.15 percent, S-Oil declined 1.68 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.23 percent, POSCO tanked 3.59 percent, SK Telecom added 0.39 percent, KEPCO slid 0.61 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.85 percent, Kia Motors was down 1.40 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher Wednesday following the FOMC's guidance, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 189.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 33,015.37, while the NASDAQ gained 53.63 points or 0.40 percent to end at 13,525.20 and the S&P 500 rose 11.41 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,974.12.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve forecast stronger economic growth and higher inflation this year but indicated it expects to keep interest rates at near-zero levels through 2023.

The Fed provided updated forecasts along with the announcement of the its universally expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.

The central bank also reiterated it plans to continue purchasing bonds at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its policy goals.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by another jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns over the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $64.60 a barrel.

