Rebound By Crude Oil Prices, Treasury Yields May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes amid a sharp increase in the price of crude oil and a subsequent rebound in treasury yields.

U.S. crude oil futures have surged by more than 2 percent and jumped back above $100 a barrel as traders await developments on a U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Yields are also moving back to the upside after plummeting on Wednesday, although the yield on the benchmark ten-year note remains well off Tuesday's one-year highs.

A negative reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) may also weigh on Wall Street, with the AI leader sliding by 0.7 percent in pre-market trading.

The decrease by shares of Nvidia comes even though the chipmaker reported better than expected first quarter results, as investors worry about the sustainability of its rapid growth. "The chip giant is starting to sound like a broken record, playing the same message over and over again," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. It effectively says AI demand is strong, lots of customers are queuing up for its chips, and there is still much more to go for."

"The market's attention is now focused on how long Nvidia can sustain this momentum," he added. "Even the fastest or strongest athletes run out of steam at some point, and investors are starting to worry that Nvidia cannot keep up its current pace."

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) may also generate some negative sentiment, with the retail giant plunging by 2.8 percent in pre-market trading.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, regaining ground after trending lower over the past few sessions. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside on the day.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 399.65 points or 1.5 percent to 26,270.36, the Dow shot up 645.47 points or 1.3 percent to 50,009.35 and the S&P 500 jumped 79.36 points or 1.1 percent to 7,432.97.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.46 to $100.72 a barrel after plummeting $5.89 to $98.26 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $24.10 to $4,535.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $20.70 to $4,514.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.09 yen versus the 158.91 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1608 compared to yesterday's $1.1626.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.