Rebound Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 100 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,210-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing bond yields and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy losses from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 230.87 points or 1.40 percent to finish at the daily low of 16,212.53 after peaking at 16,456.94.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.85 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.50 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 2.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.90 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.85 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.76 percent, MediaTek tanked 2.59 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.30 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.24 percent and First Financial and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday but then quickly surged well into the green, accelerating into the close.

The Dow spiked 424.51 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 31,961.86, while the NASDAQ jumped 132.77 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,597.97 and the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points or 1.14 percent to close at 3,925.43.

The rally on Wall Street came as bond yields gave ground after spiking early in the session. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds reached their highest intraday levels in a year before pulling back as the day progressed.

The pullback by yields followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who again reiterating that the Fed is likely to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in January.

Crude oil prices were sharply higher Wednesday, fueled by the likely impact of last week's severe cold conditions on refinery activity in Texas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.55 or 2.5 percent at $63.22 a barrel, the highest settlement since January 2020.

