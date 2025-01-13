Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had slumped almost 20 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,015-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with support from the oil companies likely offset by weakness from the technology shares. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the cement and financial sectors, while the resource stocks came in mixed. For the day, the index slumped 71.99 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 7,016.88 after trading between 6,986.59 and 7,089.57. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.16 percent, while Bank Mandiri retreated 1.34 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 3.22 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.51 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged 3.99 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia dropped 0.98 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rose 0.42 percent, Indocement tanked 3.17 percent, Semen Indonesia stumbled 2.01 percent, United Tractors climbed 1.20 percent, Astra International declined 3.06 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 2.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 1.69 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 1.02 percent, Jasa Marga tumbled 2.00 percent, Timah surged 3.88 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 4.10 percent and Indofood Sukses Makmur and Vale Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Monday and finished in the same manner.

The Dow rallied 359.95 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 42,298.40, while the NASDAQ slumped 74.01 points or 0.39 percent to close at 19,087.62 and the S&P 500 rose 8.27 points or 0.14 percent to end at 5,835.31.

Weakness in the tech sector weighed on Wall Street early in the session, as AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) plunged by as much as 4.7 percent.

Ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates also generated negative sentiment following last Friday's stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the trading session, however, leading some traders to pick up stocks at reduced levels as the S&P 500 rebounded from its lowest intraday level in over two months.

Oil prices rose sharply to a five-month high on Monday amid potential supply risks after the U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil exports, while a stronger dollar also weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February closed up $2.25 or nearly 3 percent at $78.82 a barrel.

