Rebound Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday ended the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost a dozen points or 0.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,325-point plateau, although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism for economic recovery, although a rising number of coronavirus cases may limit the upside. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the energy producers were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 3.50 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,323.31 after trading between 1,319.45 and 1,337.61. Volume was19.996 billion shares worth 54.673 billion baht. There were 876 decliners and 568 gainers, with 492 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.27 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.99 percent, BTS Group climbed 0.95 percent, Kasikornbank jumped 1.46 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.52 percent, PTT skidded 1.34 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.92 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 1.05 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rallied 1.37 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 1.44 percent, TMB Bank spiked 2.15 percent and Thailand Airport, Asset World, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway and Charoen Pokphand Foods all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Friday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 161.60 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 28,653.87, while the NASDAQ gained 70.30 points or 0.60 percent to end at 11,695.63 and the S&P 500 rose 23.46 points or 0.67 percent to close at 3,508.01. For the week, the Dow gained 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ rose 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 3.3 percent.

The support on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement of the central bank's adoption of average inflation targeting. Powell's comments on Thursday were seen as an indication the Fed will leave interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future even if there is an acceleration in the pace of inflation.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in personal income in July. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by more than estimated in August.

Crude oil prices ended slightly lower on Friday, as worries about the near-term energy demand outlook amid a surge in new coronavirus cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.07 or 0.2 percent at $42.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release July numbers for its coincident index and for current account later today. In June, the coincident index was at 122.27 and the current account saw a deficit of $0.25 billion.

