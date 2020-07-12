Rebound Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 3.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,350-point plateau although it figures to move higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 15.31 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 1,350.50 after trading between 1,363.28 and 1,346.72. Volume was 16.288 billion shares worth 64.196 billion baht. There were 1,005 decliners and 429 gainers, with 290 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 2.22 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.92 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.53 percent, BTS Group retreated 0.88 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.78 percent, Kasikornbank declined 1.08 percent, Krung Thai Bank surrendered 0.95 percent, PTT plunged 2.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tanked 1.62 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 3.66 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 1.70 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.26 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.95 percent and Asset World was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.

