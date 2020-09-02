Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 240 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,700-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The TSE finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and cement companies, while the technology stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index eased 3.78 point or 0.03 percent to finish at 12,699.50 after trading between 12,646.47 and 12,802.61.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.75 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.52 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 1.06 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 1.40 percent, First Financial sank 0.95 percent, E Sun Financial skidded 1.10 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.46 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.91 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.04 percent, Largan Precision surged 3.55 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.25 percent, MediaTek soared 3.47 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 0.13 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.95 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.