Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 470 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,120-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding further stimulus to combat the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 18.04 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 10,119.43 after trading between 10,092.36 and 10,246.84.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.26 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.35 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.56 percent, Fubon Financial perked 0.66 percent, First Financial advanced 1.00 percent, E Sun Financial spiked 2.00 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.70 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.33 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.80 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.72 percent, MediaTek added 0.57 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 1.10 percent and Asia Cement, United Microelectronics Corporation and Delta Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the sessions, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 285.80 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 23,719.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 62.67 points or 0.77 percent to 8,153.58 and the S&O 500 rose 39.84 points or 1.45 percent to 2,789.82.

The markets are closed for Good Friday - so for the holiday-shortened week, the Dow surged 12.7 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 10.6 percent and the S&P soared 12.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for jobless benefits.

But any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices ended sharply lower on Thursday with traders looking ahead to the outcome of the production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29 or 2.33 percent at $22.76 a barrel.

