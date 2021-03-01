Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Independence Day, the South Korea stock market turned emphatically lower again - one day after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 115 points or 3.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,010-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on falling treasury yields and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dropped 86.74 points or 2.80 percent to finish at 3,012.95 after trading between 2,988.28 and 3,089.49. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 21 trillion won. There were 729 decliners and 153 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 3.37 percent, while KB Financial dropped 2.212 percent, Hana Financial declined 2.11 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 3.28 percent, LG Electronics was down 4.87 percent, SK Hynix tanked 4.71 percent, LG Chem cratered 6.63 percent, Lotte Chemical slid 1.85 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.41 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 3.52 percent, POSCO fell 0.53 percent, SK Telecom surrendered 1.79 percent, KEPCO lost 2.78 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 3.27 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 3.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened firmly in the green on Monday and continued to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow spiked 603.14 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 31,535.51, while the NASDAQ surged 396.48 points or 3.01 percent to end at 13,588.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 90.67 points or 2.38 percent to close at 3,901.82.

The rally on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, which has eased recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit its highest closing level in a year last week.

Positive sentiment was also generated by news Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-shot Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA, paving the way for its distribution.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by a likely move by major oil producers to increase crude output from April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.86 or 1.4 percent at $60.64 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide January data for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. Industrial output is tipped to rise 1.0 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year after gaining 3.7 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year in December. Retail sales rose 0.2 percent on month and fell 2.0 percent on year in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.