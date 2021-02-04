Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 150 points or 5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,085-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following profit taking among the financials and technology stocks, although the industrials offered support.

For the day, the index dropped 42.13 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 3,087.55 after trading between 3,068.46 and 3,135.02. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 20.4 trillion won. There were 539 decliners and 305 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.72 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.24 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 2.44 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.48 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 4.55 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.85 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.45 percent, LG Chem rose 0.10 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 2.70 percent, S-Oil spiked 2.65 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.32 percent, POSCO perked 0.76 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.82 percent, KEPCO advanced 1.07 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.22 percent and Kia Motors added 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained well in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 332.26 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 31,055.86, while the NASDAQ climbed 167.20 points or 1.23 percent to end at 13,777.74 and the S&P 500 gained 41.57 points or 1.09 percent to close at 3,871.74.

Easing concerns about speculative trading have helped drive the markets higher along with mostly upbeat earnings news from big-name companies.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders have recently taken an optimistic view toward most economic data, seeing upbeat data as a positive for the economy while seeing disappointing data as putting pressure on lawmakers to pass more stimulus.

Crude oil futures were up Thursday for the fourth straight session on continued optimism that crude oil supplies will drop thanks to OPEC's move to reduce output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.54 or 1 percent at $56.23 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see December numbers for current account later this morning; in November, the current account surplus was $8.97 billion.

