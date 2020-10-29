Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,325-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with earnings optimism tempered by worsening coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, industrial issues and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index shed 18.59 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 2,326.67 after trading between 2,299.91 and 2,330.17. Volume was 488 million shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 641 decliners and 221 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.16 percent, while KB Financial tanked 2.50 percent, Hana Financial declined 1.91 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.53 percent, LG Electronics was down 3.11 percent, SK Hynix sank 1.45 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.35 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.40 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.04 percent, S-Oil lost 2.28 percent, SK Innovation shed 1.52 percent, POSCO retreated 1.85 percent, SK Telecom plummeted 3.05 percent, KEPCO surrendered 1.22 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.02 percent and Kia Motors fell 1.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as bargain hunters fueled a significant rebound on Thursday, recovering for the major selloff a day earlier.

The Dow gained 139.16 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 26,659.11, while the NASDAQ soared 180.72 points or 1.64 percent to end at 11,185.59 and the S&P 500 jumped 39.08 points or 1.19 percent to close at 3,310.11.

The jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was led by Facebook (FB), with the social media spiking by 4.9 percent ahead of the release of its third quarter results. Tech giants Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) also moved sharply higher ahead of their quarterly results.

The strength on Wall Street also followed a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound by the U.S. economy in the third quarter. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last week.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday on concerns for the outlook of energy demand due to a renewed surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.22 or 3.3 percent at $36.17 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly five months.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide September figures for construction output, industrial production and retail sales later this morning.

In August, construction output was down 9.4 percent on year, while industrial production fell 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year and retail sales gained 3.0 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year.

