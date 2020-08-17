Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday, the South Korea stock market had snapped the nine-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 190 points or 8.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,405-point plateau and it may bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, particularly from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following profit taking among the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index skidded lost 30.04 points, or 1.23 percent to finish at 2,407.49 after trading between 2,383.69 and 2,435.00. Volume was 956 million shares worth 16.4 trillion won. There were 531 decliners and 337 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial ranked 3.25 percent, while KB Financial plunged 4.10 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 3.60 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.19 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 1.95 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.62 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.02 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 1.57 percent, SK Innovation cratered 5.49 percent, POSCO perked 2.18 percent, SK Telecom surrendered 2.07 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.86 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 1.76 percent, Kia Motors sank 1.11 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is split, with the NASDAQ and S&P remaining in the green all day on Monday, while the Dow spent the session in the red.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The weakness from the Dow came from selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The NASDAQ, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks - particularly Tesla, with surged 11.20 percent on the day.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States began Monday, where Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Trump in the November election.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve on Monday reported a much bigger than expected decrease by its index of regional manufacturing activity in August, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence matched a record high in August.

Oil prices shrugged off early weakness Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 57 cents, or 1.34 percent at $42.76 a barrel.

